Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets over Spurs, 117-109

Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
Shaun White put together an epic final run to claim his third gold medal in Olympic men's halfpipe.
New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent. District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
