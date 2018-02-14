$73,000 worth of grant funding up for grabs for local business training

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is offering $73,000 worth of grant money to local business owners to help train current employees. (KOAA)

$73,000 is up for grabs for local business owners.

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is offering the grant money to employers across the Pikes Peak region to to apply for any amount of funding to help further train the employees they already have.

"It does give employers the ability to be more competitive," Jennifer Pierceall Herman, an Industry Relations Manager for the workforce center said.

From information technology, to engineering and even healthcare...

"These grants are to help retain businesses and keep a healthy workforce in our community and so we can do that by also offering this training to existing employees and not just to people seeking jobs," Pierceall Herman said.

The workforce center $73,000 up for grabs and the best part, it's up to the employer to decide how much they need.

"We will actually leave it up to the employers to propose to us what kind of training they want to and need to do for their employees in their business," she said.

All that money is coming from the federal Workforce Investment Opportunity Act.

The hope is that current employees could move into higher level positions with this new training, which at some businesses, could free up more space for entry level positions.

"We're not going to tell the employers what kind of training they need to do because they're the experts in that," she said.

And it doesn't matter how small or large the training is.

"A small business that needs to train an employee in one thing to be able to support their current business, it could be a large manufacturer that needs to train 50 employees in some specialized software," she said.

If approved, employers will only be responsible for a small percentage of the cost, depending on the number of employees.

Applications must be turned in to the workforce center by March 1st and those grants are scheduled to be awarded by March 15th. The training must be completed by the end of June.

For for more information click here.

Business owners can also contact the Pikes Peak Workforce Center at 719-667-3814 or ppwbrg@elpasoco.com.

For the application, click here.