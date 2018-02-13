KOAA Athlete of the Week; Garrett Niel, Pine Creek Wrestling

Our News5 Athlete of the Week is Garrett Niel of Pine Creek.

He is the top ranked wrestler in 4A at 182 lbs heads to the state tournament looking for his second state title. He'll be aided as the top seed in his weight class.

Niel won his first state title as a sophomore...

"When I stepped on the mat my sophomore year in the finals - it was like the entire room went black and it was just the square, the mat ,the tables and my coaches in the corner and that was all I could see!" Niel said.

He found his way to the semi finals last season but was tripped up in that round. That loss as a junior has been the motivation for Niel in his senior season.

"Ever since then I've been on the grind. I can't dwell in the past - I just need to use it to get better and fight for another title."

"Winning is great but a loss hurts because if you really deserve it and you don't get it - it makes you burn," said head coach Billy Gabel. "What sucks is losing and not being able to fix it and when you're a senior and lose, you can't fix it. He did and I'm just excited to see what he is going to go do this weekend."

Niel signed a letter to attend the Air Force Academy and wrestle with the Falcons next year.