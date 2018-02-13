KOAA Athlete of the Week; Garrett Niel, Pine Creek Wrestling

Our News5 Athlete of the Week is Garrett Niel of Pine Creek.
He is the top ranked wrestler in 4A at 182 lbs heads to the state tournament looking for his second state title. He'll be aided as the top seed in his weight class.
Niel won his first state title as a sophomore...
"When I stepped on the mat my sophomore year in the finals - it was like the entire room went black and it was just the square, the mat ,the tables and my coaches in the corner and that was all I could see!" Niel said.
He found his way to the semi finals last season but was tripped up in that round. That loss as a junior has been the motivation for Niel in his senior season.
"Ever since then I've been on the grind. I can't dwell in the past - I just need to use it to get better and fight for another title."
"Winning is great but a loss hurts because if you really deserve it and you don't get it - it makes you burn," said head coach Billy Gabel. "What sucks is losing and not being able to fix it and when you're a senior and lose, you can't fix it. He did and I'm just excited to see what he is going to go do this weekend."
Niel signed a letter to attend the Air Force Academy and wrestle with the Falcons next year.
Renters demolished the inside of a half-million dollar Woodland Park home, running an elaborate illegal marijuana grow operation, and destroying the interior of the Ellerman family's most prized position.
Renters demolished the inside of a half-million dollar Woodland Park home, running an elaborate illegal marijuana grow operation, and destroying the interior of the Ellerman family's most prized position.
New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent. District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class.
New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent. District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
One of the men accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Colorado Springs appears in court later today. Jacolby Williams has a motions hearing ahead of his trial, which starts next month.
One of the men accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Colorado Springs appears in court later today. Jacolby Williams has a motions hearing ahead of his trial, which starts next month.