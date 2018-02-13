Wind postpones second Shiffrin Olympic race

Mikaela Shiffrin's debut at the wind-blown Pyeongchang Olympics has been postponed a second time.
Plans to run the slalom, with Shiffrin defending her title from 2014, have now been shelved, one hour after the original scheduled start at 10:15 a.m. South Korea time. There had been three delays in hope of waiting out the strong gusts. Now the race will be held Friday instead.
Shiffrin already had her giant slalom race postponed Monday at blustery Yongpyong. That race was moved to a Thursday slot, when winds are forecast to ease.
That creates a busy program for the next two days: Two women's technical races at Yongpyong and two men's speed races at Jeongseon, 30 miles (50 kilometers) away.
Renters demolished the inside of a half-million dollar Woodland Park home, running an elaborate illegal marijuana grow operation, and destroying the interior of the Ellerman family's most prized position.
New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent. District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
One of the men accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Colorado Springs appears in court later today. Jacolby Williams has a motions hearing ahead of his trial, which starts next month.
