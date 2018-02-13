Wind postpones second Shiffrin Olympic race

Mikaela Shiffrin's debut at the wind-blown Pyeongchang Olympics has been postponed a second time.



Plans to run the slalom, with Shiffrin defending her title from 2014, have now been shelved, one hour after the original scheduled start at 10:15 a.m. South Korea time. There had been three delays in hope of waiting out the strong gusts. Now the race will be held Friday instead.



Shiffrin already had her giant slalom race postponed Monday at blustery Yongpyong. That race was moved to a Thursday slot, when winds are forecast to ease.



That creates a busy program for the next two days: Two women's technical races at Yongpyong and two men's speed races at Jeongseon, 30 miles (50 kilometers) away.