Colorado OKs new rules for oil, gas lines after fatal blast

Colorado regulators have approved new rules for thousands of oil and gas pipelines after a fatal explosion last year blamed on leaking natural gas.
The regulations approved by the state Oil and Gas Conservation Commission on Tuesday set requirements for installing, testing and shutting down flow lines, which carry oil and gas from wells to nearby equipment.
The rules are intended to prevent a repeat of an April 17 explosion in the town of Firestone that killed two people and destroyed a house. Investigators said the explosion was caused by odorless, unrefined natural gas that seeped into the home's basement from a severed flow line.
Officials said the line was believed to be abandoned but was still connected to an operating well with the valve turned to the open position.
