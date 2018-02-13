Shaun White takes gold in men's halfpipe

Shaun White put together an epic final run to claim his third gold medal in Olympic men's halfpipe, slicing through the gray South Korean sky on Wednesday to post a score of 97.75 for the 100th overall gold by the United States in the Winter Games.
The 31-year-old White trailed Japan's Ayumu Hirano going into the last of the three runs in the 12-man final, but put together a daring set that included consecutive 1440-degree spins. The Flying Tomato threw his board in the air when his winning score flashed, setting off a delirious celebration.
Hirano, who vaulted into the lead during his second run with a score of 95.25, took silver. Australia's Scotty James earned bronze.
White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics. Speedskater Bonnie Blair won gold in the 1988, 1992 and 1994 Games.
Renters demolished the inside of a half-million dollar Woodland Park home, running an elaborate illegal marijuana grow operation, and destroying the interior of the Ellerman family's most prized position.
New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent. District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
One of the men accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Colorado Springs appears in court later today. Jacolby Williams has a motions hearing ahead of his trial, which starts next month.
