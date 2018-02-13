Second oldest Pearl Harbor survivor dies at 104, Lt Jim Downing

The second oldest Pearl Harbor survivor Jim Downing has died at 104.

Downing had undergone surgery over the past few weeks but passed away Tuesday afternoon.

Downing was born on August 22, 1913 in Oak Grove, MO, a small community outside of Kansas City. Downing moved around a lot in his early years but spent the majority of his childhood in Plevna, MI, where his father owned a hardware store. “At the time I left home in 1932, I had never lived in a house with indoor plumbing or electricity,” Jim said.

He joined the Navy at 19 years old, in hopes to make a living. “Down deep in my sneaking heart I had a suspicion God might have some design on my life, but, like Jonah, I felt that by going to sea I would get away from Him for another four years,” Jim said.

His first assignment lead him to the USS West Virginia where he was introduced to Dawson Trotman, a man of God. Trotman started a ministry that was later known as 'The Navigators', starting with a small group of sailors in Southern California. “Through the combined influence of the five shipmates of mine whom Dawson had trained, I gave my life to Christ in April 1935,” Jim said, making him Navigator #6.

Downing goes on to explain how much his life changed after meeting Trotman, as he originally planned on going to law school and entering political office but his vision shifted to the Lord.

He was captivated by scriptures read by one of his fellow Navigator friends so he then to began memorizing bible verses until he had learned every single one. Downing then became the leader of the ministry aboard the West Virginia.

Through his close relationship with the Lord, he met his wife Morena through the ministry in Southern California. The couple was engaged on July 11, 1941, where they were then married in Hawaii. “The altar was covered with orchids for which we paid $10. The bill for the 55-guest banquet was $55.”

The newly weds lives were about to change drastically while 149 days later the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor hit. “I lost everything I owned except the clothes on my back. The only money we had was the change in Morena’s purse. On Christmas Day, Morena left Hawaii on a passenger liner turned military transport. We would not see each other face-to-face for the next 18 months.”

Downing's life like many others changed after that day, as he carried the bodies of fallen comrades off the West Virginia and wrote personal letters to each of the parents who lost a soldier.

After 24 years in the Navy, Downing decided it was time to devote himself to the Navigators Ministry full-time. Then after losing a close friend, Downing was asked to move to Colorado Springs to head the Navigators Ministry headquarters at Glen Eyrie.

“One of the biggest needs I saw for improvement was in our financial management. Lorne responded by making me financial vice president, which was the first administrative title I held,” Jim said.

Downing spent over 20 years in Colorado Springs as a number of titles for the Glen Eyrie ministry as a supervisor, Military ministry director, treasurer, headquarters manager.

But after his many years in Colorado Springs he decided to take his family overseas to London, serving as a director of the Navigator ministry Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

After many long years serving the Lord in many ways, Downing retired in 1983. Although he was officially retired he took to the world to travel and speak and teach of all he had learned. He became a very popular public speaker, even among college students as he was witty and "practical application of Scripture."

More recently in 2007, Downing wrote a book called 'Living Legacy' where, "One of the lessons I have learned in 94 years is that when we are healthy mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally, there is no problem or challenge to which we cannot find a solution we can live with. When we are depressed and stressed about an unsolved problem, we should look beyond the issue to find the real problem. The problem is likely that we are unhealthy in one of these areas. When our health is restored mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally, we can solve any problem and finally get a good night’s rest.”

The quote above is just an example of some of the wisdom that touched all the people he had met throughout his life.

In February 2010 after a long happy marriage, Downing lost his beloved wife at 68 years old. An article was published on her life and ministry.

Years after his wife's passing, Downing hit a milestone birthday at 100 years old which was a huge community event here in Colorado. The Denver Post, local TV stations, family and friends of the Glen Eyrie and in the The Navigators US headquarters office gathered to celebrate the wonderful man.

Representative Doug Lamborn read a declaration into the the congressional recording honoring the Pearl Harbor survivors birthday. The beginning of the speech began, “Mr. Speaker, I rise today in honor of Jim Downing who will be celebrating his 100th birthday on August 22, 2013. Throughout his century of life, he loyally served the United States Navy, was a devoted husband and father and faithful to his Creator.” Jim also received a letter of congratulations from President Barak Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

Jim wanted to share his knowledge and faith as long as his health let him. The things he valued most in life were a simple three things, meaningful relationships with God, family and friends.

Downing is survived by his six children, nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Future Generations Fund, in honor of Downing and his wife Morena.

To send a contribution by mail please send to:

The Navigators

PO Box 6079

Albert Lea, MN 56007-6679

or call The Navigators Donor Services: (866) 568-7827.

