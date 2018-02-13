Colorado Springs stockpiling deicer to save in the long run

Our mild winter is allowing the Colorado Springs streets division to fully put in a place a stockpiling plan for road deicer. The idea came from among the ranks of workers and managers opted to embrace it for the benefit of everyone in the community.
It is an issue of sand verse salt. It sounds basic, but when it is icy on the roads the difference is very important. Experience shows a salt product called ice-slicer is among the best products for keeping drivers moving. “It’s a natural occurring salt product that is mined out of Redmond, Utah. It looks like sand,” said Public Works Manager, Jack Ladley.
A couple years back, the key product became scarce at the heart of winter. That is when one member of the streets crew came up with a plan. “Kind of got my wheels spinning a little bit,” said Logistics Coordinator, Michael Shill. He ran some numbers and figure out a way to store a larger proportion of ice slicer and a lesser amount of sand. The plan to stockpile allows the city to buy the deicer when prices are lower during summer months. If there is ever another shortage, it also prevents getting stuck behind other cities and counties paying higher demand prices and fighting for limited supplies.
Renters demolished the inside of a half-million dollar Woodland Park home, running an elaborate illegal marijuana grow operation, and destroying the interior of the Ellerman family's most prized position.
New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent. District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
One of the men accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Colorado Springs appears in court later today. Jacolby Williams has a motions hearing ahead of his trial, which starts next month.
