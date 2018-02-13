Quantcast

Colorado Springs stockpiling deicer to save in the long run

Our mild winter is allowing the Colorado Springs streets division to fully put in a place a stockpiling plan for road deicer. The idea came from among the ranks of workers and managers opted to embrace it for the benefit of everyone in the community.

It is an issue of sand verse salt. It sounds basic, but when it is icy on the roads the difference is very important. Experience shows a salt product called ice-slicer is among the best products for keeping drivers moving.  “It’s a natural occurring salt product that is mined out of Redmond, Utah. It looks like sand,” said Public Works Manager, Jack Ladley.

A couple years back, the key product became scarce at the heart of winter. That is when one member of the streets crew came up with a plan. “Kind of got my wheels spinning a little bit,” said Logistics Coordinator, Michael Shill. He ran some numbers and figure out a way to store a larger proportion of ice slicer and a lesser amount of sand. The plan to stockpile allows the city to buy the deicer when prices are lower during summer months. If there is ever another shortage, it also prevents getting stuck behind other cities and counties paying higher demand prices and fighting for limited supplies.

