Parents encouraged to research different types of drug paraphernalia

These days, it wouldn't be hard for your child to hide marijuana or paraphernalia--in plain sight.

"A lot can be obtained very easily," said Daniel Goodman, who owns Dab Lounge Glass and Apparel in Colorado Springs.

"Children would be able to trick their parents into thinking it's lip balm," he added, while showing a few of his products to News5.

Goodman says his vape shop specializes in glass products--but even those can be deceiving.

"so these will get marketed as coffee stirrers--but they're dabbers," he said, while holding up one of his products that resembled a glass pencil.

"But that's how they're sold online, and that's how they're sold online to anyone," he concluded.

Last fall, school officials in Denver were invited to search a mock bedroom for unusual hiding places where kids may stash marijuana.

State law enforcement is making another push for parents to educate themselves--this time, at smoke and vapor shops.

But here's something else to keep in mind--once your child turns 18, they're allowed to buy paraphernalia.

Goodman says some of it can be dangerous, if not used properly.

"Anything involving explosive gasses is going to be a concern," he said.

"And nowadays, everybody is consuming concentrate as opposed to flower. And a lot of concentrate consumption involves using butane gas," he added.

Goodman says it's worth doing some research on, regardless of how old your kids are.

"They should make sure that they are appropriating the right tools and not using something that could potentially hurt them. Parents should definitely educate themselves on what their children are into in general."