One injured in Colorado Springs house fire

One man was injured during a house fire Tuesday near Virginia Street and Third Street in Colorado Springs.

Firefighters told News 5 the victim suffered burns to his hands, but will not be transported to the hospital.

CSFD said the fire started in the basement, but firefighters haven't said what caused the blaze.

Authorities said six people live in the house, with four people living in the basement. It's not clear if the two families who rent the home will be displaced due to smoke damage.

Investigators are on the way to the scene to determine a cause.