One injured, dog killed in Colorado Springs house fire

One man was injured during a house fire Tuesday near Virginia Street and Third Street in Colorado Springs.

Firefighters told News 5 the victim suffered burns to his hands, but will not be transported to the hospital. A dog was died after firefighters found him unconscious and not breathing in the basement of the home. They tried to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful.

CSFD said the fire started in the basement, but firefighters have yet to determine the cause.

Authorities said six people live in the house, with four people living in the basement. It's not clear if the two families who rent the home will be displaced due to smoke damage.