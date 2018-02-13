One injured, dog killed in Colorado Springs house fire

One man was injured during a house fire Tuesday near Virginia Street and Third Street in Colorado Springs.
Firefighters told News 5 the victim suffered burns to his hands, but will not be transported to the hospital. A dog was died after firefighters found him unconscious and not breathing in the basement of the home. They tried to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful.
CSFD said the fire started in the basement, but firefighters have yet to determine the cause.
Authorities said six people live in the house, with four people living in the basement. It's not clear if the two families who rent the home will be displaced due to smoke damage.
Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
Shaun White put together an epic final run to claim his third gold medal in Olympic men's halfpipe.
New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent. District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
