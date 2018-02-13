Human remains found in Trinidad

Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.

Police said they searched an apartment at 413 North Ave. Tuesday when they found the storage tote. Officers said they were not able to identify the remains inside the tote due to their condition.

Trinidad Police has asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.

