Human remains found in Trinidad

TRINIDAD -

Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.

Police said they searched an apartment at 413 North Ave. Tuesday when they found the storage tote. Officers said they were not able to identify the remains inside the tote due to their condition.

Trinidad Police has asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation. 

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available. 

  • Rental home wrecked by suspected drug cartel with ties to South Florida

    Renters demolished the inside of a half-million dollar Woodland Park home, running an elaborate illegal marijuana grow operation, and destroying the interior of the Ellerman family's most prized position.

  • More than a fourth of D60 students are "chronically absent"

    27.6 percent of students in District 60 have been "chronically absent" in the 2017-2018 school year. (KOAA)27.6 percent of students in District 60 have been "chronically absent" in the 2017-2018 school year. (KOAA)

    New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent.  District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class. 

  • IRS: Watch out for erroneous refunds deposited into your account

    WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts. 

