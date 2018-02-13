Quantcast

NBC exceeding expectations 5 days into Olympics

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
NEW YORK (AP) -

They don't award gold medals a quarter of the way into a race, but NBC is encouraged by how the public has responded so far to the Winter Olympics from South Korea.
  
NBC Sports Chairman Mark Lazarus said Tuesday that ratings are exceeding the targets NBC gave to its advertisers, enabling the network to sell even more advertising and make more money.
  
So far NBC says prime-time viewership is down from the Sochi Olympics in 2014 by 6 percent. But considering that most television shows have had an even steeper decline during that time period, those numbers can be seen as a victory.
  
Lazarus says viewership and digital consumption outside of prime-time in some cases is actually up from Sochi.
 

