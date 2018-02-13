CSPD officer receives award for excellence in DUI enforcement

A Colorado Springs Police officer was honored Tuesday with an award honoring outstanding DUI enforcement in the department.
Officer Glenn Thomas was presented with the "Ken Jordan Award for Excellence in DUI Enforcement" award Tuesday in Colorado Springs.
Thomas said he takes the responsibility of pulling over impaired drivers seriously, whether it be alcohol or drugs that are affecting the driver.
"(We) just had an arrest last night where the individual said that he was taking marijuana, but 'it's okay, it's only illegal, only a drug, federally.' He didn't think it was a drug locally," Thomas said. "We have a lot of people that have that misconception and don't understand that any drug that you put into your system that affects your ability to drive makes you unsafe, makes you a hazard to everyone else on the roadway."
The award was named after CSPD officer Ken Jordan, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2006. Thomas said he was close friends with Jordan, and that it was an honor to be recognized.
Renters demolished the inside of a half-million dollar Woodland Park home, running an elaborate illegal marijuana grow operation, and destroying the interior of the Ellerman family's most prized position.
Renters demolished the inside of a half-million dollar Woodland Park home, running an elaborate illegal marijuana grow operation, and destroying the interior of the Ellerman family's most prized position.
New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent. District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class.
New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent. District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class.
One of the men accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Colorado Springs appears in court later today. Jacolby Williams has a motions hearing ahead of his trial, which starts next month.
One of the men accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Colorado Springs appears in court later today. Jacolby Williams has a motions hearing ahead of his trial, which starts next month.
A Canadian company says it created a special device that could be a game-changer for blind people around the world.
A Canadian company says it created a special device that could be a game-changer for blind people around the world.