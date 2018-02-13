CSPD officer receives award for excellence in DUI enforcement

A Colorado Springs Police officer was honored Tuesday with an award honoring outstanding DUI enforcement in the department.

Officer Glenn Thomas was presented with the "Ken Jordan Award for Excellence in DUI Enforcement" award Tuesday in Colorado Springs.

Thomas said he takes the responsibility of pulling over impaired drivers seriously, whether it be alcohol or drugs that are affecting the driver.

"(We) just had an arrest last night where the individual said that he was taking marijuana, but 'it's okay, it's only illegal, only a drug, federally.' He didn't think it was a drug locally," Thomas said. "We have a lot of people that have that misconception and don't understand that any drug that you put into your system that affects your ability to drive makes you unsafe, makes you a hazard to everyone else on the roadway."

The award was named after CSPD officer Ken Jordan, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2006. Thomas said he was close friends with Jordan, and that it was an honor to be recognized.