KOAA News5, the number one NBC affiliate in Colorado Springs-Pueblo has a rare opening for a Director-Technical Director to join our number one news team.

We are looking for a leader who can set the pace and model excellence on the job for the entire team. A great attitude is second only to your skill-set. Attention to detail and consistently clean and creative shows are a must. We encounter breaking news weekly and continuous coverage frequently. You must be able to roll with the changes, communicate well with team members, and keep your cool.

Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Coding and technical execution of local news and programming utilizing the Ross Overdrive System.

Direction of talent and other production members

Use of Camera Control System

Editing under pressure and deadlines.

The successful candidate will:

Have strong organizational skills

Be self-motivated

Be able to work closely with Producers, Editors, Engineering as well as other Directors.

Be able to work all shifts, weekends, and holidays.

We offer competitive pay, and benefits in the most beautiful TV market on earth.

College degree and two years experience preferred. Experience in: Ross "Vision" Video switcher, Ross "Octane Vision" Video switcher, Ross Overdrive News Automation, Chyron Lyric, Chyron Camio Server, Chyron "ISQ" playback server, Logitek Audio Board, ENPS Newsroom Computer System, Harris Velocity ESX editing a plus.

We will fill this job quickly so rush your resume and a link to your work to Directorjob@koaa.com

KOAA-TV is an equal opportunity employer