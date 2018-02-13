Oregon woman, doctors finds 14 worms in her eye

(KGW/NBC News) An Oregon woman is recovering from a first-of-its kind infection.
Abby Beckley is the first human known to have been infected with Thelazia gulosa, a tiny parasitic eye worm usually found in cattle.
She found the first worm in her eye in August of 2016, while she was on a fishing trip in Alaska. Doctors there pulled out 13 more, and weren't sure what to do.
Abby tried carrying out her own research, but came up empty. Eventually, her boyfriend called Oregon Health and Science University's infectious disease hotline.
That led her to Dr. Erin Bonura, who made the diagnosis.
"I think what we wanted to do was really add to the literature because it's so rare and unique, we wanted to make sure that if this did happen again there was precedence for it and that we could learn from it," Dr. Bonura said.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2F2QeYe
Renters demolished the inside of a half-million dollar Woodland Park home, running an elaborate illegal marijuana grow operation, and destroying the interior of the Ellerman family's most prized position.
Renters demolished the inside of a half-million dollar Woodland Park home, running an elaborate illegal marijuana grow operation, and destroying the interior of the Ellerman family's most prized position.
New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent. District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class.
New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent. District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class.
One of the men accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Colorado Springs appears in court later today. Jacolby Williams has a motions hearing ahead of his trial, which starts next month.
One of the men accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Colorado Springs appears in court later today. Jacolby Williams has a motions hearing ahead of his trial, which starts next month.
A Canadian company says it created a special device that could be a game-changer for blind people around the world.
A Canadian company says it created a special device that could be a game-changer for blind people around the world.