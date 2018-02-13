Shaun White talks Olympics over game of air hockey

NBC's Julia Mancuso sits down with Shaun White to discuss what motivated him to return to snowboarding after an underwhelming performance in Sochi. The two also battle it out in an intense game of air hockey.
White is competing Tuesday in the halfpipe as he seeks his third Olympic gold medal.
Here is a list of the events for Tuesday, February 13th:
1:00 p.m.
· Speed Skating - The men’s 1500m features American Joey Mantia and 35-year-old compatriot Shani Davis, who took silver at this distance in 2006 and 2010. T
· Luge - USA’s Erin Hamlin, bronze medalist in 2014, looks to again disrupt the German hegemony in women’s Luge.
· Cross-Country (men’s and women’s individual sprint events).
6:00 p.m.
· Alpine Skiing - Multi-medal threat Mikaela Shiffrin, who in 2014 became the youngest-ever Olympic slalom champion, begins her title defense as the heavy favorite (run 1 of 2).
· Snowboarding - Fellow American Shaun White targets a third Olympic halfpipe gold against a field that also features Oregon’s Ben Ferguson and Australia’s Scotty James.
· Figure Skating - Coverage includes the Pairs’ short program, where Team USA is represented by the husband-and-wife duo of Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim.
10:05 p.m.
· Alpine coverage includes U.S. sensation Mikaela Shiffrin’s attempt to become the first back-to-back Olympic champion in women’s slalom (run 2 of 2).
· Short Track - Crazed South Korea could celebrate gold in the women’s 500m, where Choi Min-Jeong and Shim Suk-Hee are among the favorites, with 18-year-old upstart Maame Biney of Virginia an outside contender. Short Track action also includes qualifying in the men’s 1000m and men’s 5000m relay.
Renters demolished the inside of a half-million dollar Woodland Park home, running an elaborate illegal marijuana grow operation, and destroying the interior of the Ellerman family's most prized position.
New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent. District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class.
One of the men accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Colorado Springs appears in court later today. Jacolby Williams has a motions hearing ahead of his trial, which starts next month.
A Canadian company says it created a special device that could be a game-changer for blind people around the world.
