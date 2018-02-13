Bill introduced to help increase access to health care for children

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley introduced a bill this week to help families access care for children with complex medical conditions.

According to a release, children with complex medical needs don't always have access to the specialized care they need in their home state. In this situation, parents have to work with health care providers and state Medicaid officials to find out-of-state providers who are able to provide the care they need.

The process can be demanding on families as it delays the care desperately needed for the children, and in some cases, prevents access to all care.

But the 'Accelerating Access to Kids Care Act' would provide states with the ability to use a simpler screening and enrollment process for those out-of-state providers that need to enroll in other states Medicaid programs. According to a release, this would help reduce the "red tape" and burdens that delay care for children.

“The ultimate shared goal among patients, hospitals, and lawmakers is to increase access to care for kids while simplifying administrative burdens for their families and the providers who serve them,” Bennet said. “This bipartisan bill will do just that—streamlining processes across state lines that allow kids with complex medical conditions to receive the timely care they need.”

"At Children's Hospital Colorado, we treat children from nearly all 50 states every single year. I applaud Senators Grassley and Bennet for introducing this important legislation to make it easier for children with serious healthcare needs to receive the care they need across state lines. This is a common sense bill that leverages existing federal resources to allow institutions like ours to serve children on Medicaid in a streamlined and efficient manner,” CEO of Children’s Hospital Colorado Jena Hausmann said.