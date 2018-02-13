City of Colorado Springs to observe President's Day

Quantcast

COLORADO SPRINGS -

In observance of President's Day Monday, all City of Colorado Springs administrative, elected offices and agencies will be closed.

The following offices will be closed:

  • Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
  • City Hall
  • City Clerk
  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
  • Deerfield Hills Community Center
  • Hillside Community Center
  • Meadows Community Center
  • Municipal Court
  • Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services administrative offices
  • Rockledge Ranch Historic Site
  • Sales Tax Office
  • Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Program (Memorial Park)
  • Sports Office at Memorial Park
  • Starsmore Visitors and Nature Center

The city offices that will be open are:

  • All Parks, Trails and Open Spaces, including Garden of the Gods
  • Pike’s Peak America’s Mountain (weather permitting). Call 719-385-7325 for current road closure information.
  • Sertich Ice Center- Hosting President’s Day hockey tournament and afternoon discounted skating sessions
  Click here for a full schedule of events and skate times.
  • City Auditorium (Private rentals as scheduled)
  • Patty Jewett and Valley Hi Golf Courses
  Rental home wrecked by suspected drug cartel with ties to South Florida

    Renters demolished the inside of a half-million dollar Woodland Park home, running an elaborate illegal marijuana grow operation, and destroying the interior of the Ellerman family's most prized position.

  More than a fourth of D60 students are "chronically absent"

    New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent.  District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class. 

  Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year old girl in court today

    One of the men accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Colorado Springs appears in court later today. Jacolby Williams has a motions hearing ahead of his trial, which starts next month. 

