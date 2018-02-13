Suspect steals car while victim delivers pizza

Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a reported carjacking where the victim was delivering pizza and had his car stolen.

Police said the victim was delivering pizza at 800 Westmoreland Rd Monday night, where the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his car. The suspect then left the area in the victim's car.

The vehicle is described as a 1997 Chevy Cavalier, beige, with Idaho license plate 1LE-3147, and visible damage to the driver's side.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, around 5'10" tall, thin build, and wearing dark clothing.

If anyone sees this vehicle or the suspect, please call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.