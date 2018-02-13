Suspect steals car while victim delivers pizza

Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a reported carjacking where the victim was delivering pizza and had his car stolen.
Police said the victim was delivering pizza at 800 Westmoreland Rd Monday night, where the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his car. The suspect then left the area in the victim's car.
The vehicle is described as a 1997 Chevy Cavalier, beige, with Idaho license plate 1LE-3147, and visible damage to the driver's side.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, around 5'10" tall, thin build, and wearing dark clothing.
If anyone sees this vehicle or the suspect, please call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.
Renters demolished the inside of a half-million dollar Woodland Park home, running an elaborate illegal marijuana grow operation, and destroying the interior of the Ellerman family's most prized position.
New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent. District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class.
One of the men accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Colorado Springs appears in court later today. Jacolby Williams has a motions hearing ahead of his trial, which starts next month.
A Canadian company says it created a special device that could be a game-changer for blind people around the world.
