Fort Carson to conduct live-fire training exercises

Fort Carson's Third Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division will conduct live-fire training exercises from Feb 20 to March 29.
The training exercises will be conducted within Fort Carson training areas. Fort Carson Public Affairs says surrounding communities should expect higher noise levels during this time.
The training is to guarantee Soldiers are skilled with different weapons systems and combat stagings. Fort Carson says by training in the highest standards, units are prepared for any potential mission that they would need to assist in around the world.
M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M1A2 Abram Tanks will be firing higher caliber ammunition during the exercises. Fort Carson's 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Teams says it is dedicated in being "good neighbors" and will inform the public about any training exercises that may affect the local community.
Any noise complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.
Renters demolished the inside of a half-million dollar Woodland Park home, running an elaborate illegal marijuana grow operation, and destroying the interior of the Ellerman family's most prized position.
New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent. District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class.
One of the men accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Colorado Springs appears in court later today. Jacolby Williams has a motions hearing ahead of his trial, which starts next month.
A Canadian company says it created a special device that could be a game-changer for blind people around the world.
