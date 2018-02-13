5 Around Town: February 24th and 25th

Here are a few of the events going on for the last weekend of February.

Cake!

Millibo Art Theatre has been celebrating 16 years and Saturday is your last chance to get in on the fun. Cake! Features five different works by local comedy writes all created around the theme of cake. The final round of shows will run Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 pm each evening. Tickets range from $18 to $25. Find more information and buy tickets here.

Ute Trail Stampede Rodeo Dance

Ute Trail Stampede Rodeo will host a dance at Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center in Woodland Park this Saturday. The dance will be a masquerade ball in honor of Mardi Gras and Valentine’s Day this month. There will even be some Cajun music. Dance lessons start at 6:30 pm and tickets are only $5. Find more information here.

Splish Splash It’s a Frozen Blast

This Saturday Garden Ranch YMCA will host Splish! Splash! It’s a Frozen Blast! The event will feature the movie Frozen, viewed from the pool, frozen treats and crafts. Everything starts at 4 pm. The movie is free for members, $2 for non-members. Find more information here.

Learn To Curl

If the Olympics has you ready to try something new, the Broadmoor Curling Club is hosting a Learn To Curl event this weekend. Sunday at 5:30 pm the club will be set up at the Broadmoor World Arena to introduce you to the fastest growing winter sport in the U.S.. Cost is $30 for an individual with discounts for couples, groups, and military. Register and find more information here.

Find more local events here.