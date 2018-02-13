Bill to limit rental application fees clears house committee

Chances are, if you're renting in Colorado, you had to pay an application fee in order to be considered to rent your apartment, condominium, or home.

These fees range in cost, but sometimes these fees can be nearing or more than $100.

Which is why a bill in the Colorado legislature would put some limits and restrictions on how much your landlord can charge you to apply to live there.

Under current law there are no limits on how much a landlord can charge on a rental application.

If the bill passes, it would require landlords to explain what the fee is being used for, by providing an itemized receipt of what the fees are used for such as a credit check, or background check.

Not only would the bill prevent landlords from charging high fees, it would require them to be transparent in their criteria for selecting people to live in their properties.

If a prospective tenant's application is denied, the landlord would also need to tell that person why their application was denied in writing.

The bill passed the House Finance Committee on Monday in a 7-6 vote, it will now go to the house floor.