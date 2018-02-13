Planned Parenthood shooter remains incompetent for trial

Accused Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Dear remains incompetent to stand trial following Tuesday's hearing in El Paso County.

In January, the court ruled Dear could be forcibly medicated so he can stand trial. He had previously refused any form of medication.

Dear has admitted to the November 2015 shooting, which killed three people and left nine other injured. He told police that he attacked the clinic because of his stance against abortion.

Dear's next hearing is scheduled for May 21.