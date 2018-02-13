Planned parenthood gunman back in court today

Quantcast

Accused Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Dear is scheduled to appear in court for another mental competency hearing this afternoon. 

Due to a recent court ruling, today's outcome could be very different than in the past. In January, the court ruled Dear could be forcibly medicated so he can stand trial. He had previously refused any form of medication.

Dear has admitted to the November 2015 shooting, which killed three people and left nine other injured. He told police that he attacked the clinic because of his stance against abortion.

