Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year old girl in court today

Renters demolished the inside of a half-million dollar Woodland Park home, running an elaborate illegal marijuana grow operation, and destroying the interior of the Ellerman family's most prized position.
A Canadian company says it created a special device that could be a game-changer for blind people around the world.
The 17-year-old from Torrance, California, dominated the Olympic women's halfpipe snowboarding final on Tuesday, soaring to a gold medal four years in the making.
So far this winter, the number of visitors making it to the summit of Pikes Peak is way up. "With the warm weather we've had great visitation,” said America’s Mountain, Manager, Jack Glavan, “We've been up approximately 50 to 60% ahead of January, February as compared to last year." It is evidence of how little snow has fallen this winter season.
