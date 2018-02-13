Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year old girl in court today

One of the men accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Colorado Springs appears in court later today.

Jacolby Williams has a motions hearing ahead of his trial, which starts next month. Williams is one of six suspects accused of gang raping the girl at the Stony Brook apartments on Tappan Drive in 2016.

CSPD detectives investigated the assault and arrested six suspects, identified as 19-year-old Jacolby Williams, 18-year-old Clarence Williams, 19-year-old Tommy Williams, 18-year-old Tyron Williams, 19-year-old James Williams, and a 16-year-old male.

Police have confirmed that some of the suspects are related, but it is unknown whether or not all of them are. Three of them will be sentenced over the next few weeks.