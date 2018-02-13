Your Healthy Family: Mouth and heart connected when it comes to health

What goes on in your mouth is affecting the rest of your systems whether it's the heart liver lungs digestive tract etc.

As part of Heart Health Month I wanted to make sure and remind you that brushing and flossing regularly can add protection from heart disease.

Dr. Fred Guerra with Guerra Dental in Colorado Springs explains that, “It's called the oral systemic connection, meaning the mouth and body. The literature over the last ten to fifteen years is really coming out with a lot of evidence at the a molecular level. that what goes on in your mouth is affecting the rest of your systems whether it's the heart liver lungs digestive tract etc.”

Dr. Guerra also says generally patients he sees who have good oral health have good overall health.

“Those people that are really really taking care of their oral hygiene, it really sets them up for having a leg up on the preventative aspect of warding off of these other inflammatory diseases. It is the inflammatory molecules in oral infection that is the cause of these problems.”

Dr. Guerra adds that heart disease isn't the only health issue you can ward off with good brushing and flossing habits. “It's what they call the co-factor. People that might be genetically predisposed to diabetes heart disease family history of blood cancers oral cancers anything where the immune system can be compromised, having oral infection or an increased amount of those bad materials that are going to the rest of the body are contributing to those infections.”

If you have any questions follow up with your dentist.