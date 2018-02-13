Tuesday Morning Weather: A Bit Warmer With More Snow Melt

Today's Forecast:

Sunshine and a bit more of a down slope wind through the region bring us warmer temperatures and more snow melt today! Melting snow will still be working against the sun and wind to cool us down but most of the lower elevations should melt down to bare ground through the afternoon. The winds will be fairly breezy today, especially through the afternoon and into the evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 49; Low - 30. Sunshine with a few clouds and a breezy afternoon. Looking mild and clear tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 55; Low - 33. A few clouds with breezy west winds and warm temps. Staying clear, breezy and mild tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 54; Low - 33. Mild and breezy this afternoon with a few clouds. Mild and clear tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 44; Tonight's Low - 26. A few clouds and breezy tonight, cool temps. We'll stay windy and chilly tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - Upper 40s; Low - Upper 20s. A few clouds but warmer with more snow melt. Cool and breezy tonight.

PLAINS: High - Upper 50s/Low 60s; Low - 20s/30s. Mild through the afternoon with breezy winds. Fairly mild and breezy tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - Mid 50s/60; Low - Low 30s. Nice afternoon with more sunshine. Lows staying breezy & Mild

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Valentine's Day Wednesday looks warm, windy and dry! Highs will warm into the upper 50s across Colorado Springs and the mid 60s to Pueblo. The winds will be strong Wednesday with gusts up in the mid 20s to some lower 30s through the I-25 corridor. A cold front Thursday evening will bring with it a wintry mix to light snow chance that should leave the area by Friday morning. Temperatures will be mild into the weekend with another snow chance possible by next Monday.