Firefighters put out early morning house fire

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Firefighters are mopping up on the last of fire at a home at 1401 E. Caramillo Street, located on the south side of the Patty Jewett golf course. 

Officials say one person lives at the house, but they were not home at the time of the fire. The blaze appears to have been contained to one room in the house.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

