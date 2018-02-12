EPA talks future of Colorado Smelter site, revitalization efforts

On Monday, workers with the Environmental Protection Agency met with the Board of Pueblo County Commissioners to discuss new details on the Colorado Smelter site in Pueblo.

The EPA spoke of continued cleanup efforts and also revitalization plans.

It's looking at areas inside and outside the Superfund site to redevelop: the Northern Avenue business corridor, an area near the historic Steelworks Museum, and other places throughout south Pueblo. How exactly these areas will be redeveloped is still to be determined.

The EPA also gave updates to the board on cleaning up areas with elevated levels of arsenic and lead.

Sabrina Forrest, remedial project manager, said, "Our biggest objectives are to keep sampling and keep making good progress on sampling soil and indoor dust in homes within the study area, as well as continuing cleanups."

Forrest says the EPA has already done 34 indoor dust cleanups and started on two outdoor soil cleanups. She says the goal is to have the entire cleanup process done in 2023.