EPA talks future of Colorado Smelter site, revitalization efforts

EPA workers meet with Board of Pueblo County Commissioners on February 12, 2018
PUEBLO -

On Monday, workers with the Environmental Protection Agency met with the Board of Pueblo County Commissioners to discuss new details on the Colorado Smelter site in Pueblo. 

The EPA spoke of continued cleanup efforts and also revitalization plans. 

It's looking at areas inside and outside the Superfund site to redevelop: the Northern Avenue business corridor, an area near the historic Steelworks Museum, and other places throughout south Pueblo. How exactly these areas will be redeveloped is still to be determined. 

The EPA also gave updates to the board on cleaning up areas with elevated levels of arsenic and lead. 

Sabrina Forrest, remedial project manager, said, "Our biggest objectives are to keep sampling and keep making good progress on sampling soil and indoor dust in homes within the study area, as well as continuing cleanups."

Forrest says the EPA has already done 34 indoor dust cleanups and started on two outdoor soil cleanups. She says the goal is to have the entire cleanup process done in 2023. 

    Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital. They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment.

    A long-time Colorado Department of Transportation employee lost his life Sunday after being struck by a passing car. Nolan Olson was working to fill potholes on US Hwy 160 in Pagosa Springs during maintenance control, when he was hit by a passing car on Feb 2, according to CDOT. 

    Colorado Springs police are searching for a car that was stolen from a home off of 8th street and Arcturus in southwest Colorado Springs. Police are telling anyone who sees the vehicle to contact police and not approach the car. 

