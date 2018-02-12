USA's Kim takes gold, Colorado Native Arielle Gold takes bronze in women's halfpipe

Chloe Kim's coronation is complete.
The 17-year-old from Torrance, California, dominated the Olympic women's halfpipe snowboarding final on Tuesday, soaring to a gold medal four years in the making.
Kim put up a score of 93.75 on the first of her three finals runs and then bettered it with a near-perfect 98.75 on her final run with the gold already well in hand. With members of her family in the stands, including her South Korean grandmother, Kim put on a show that delivered on her considerable pre-Olympic hype.
Liu Jiayu took silver with an 89.75 to become the first Chinese snowboarder to medal at the Olympics.
American Arielle Gold, who pondered retirement last summer, edged teammate and three-time Olympic medalist Kelly Clark for bronze.
Gold is from Steamboat Springs and currently lives in Breckenridge.
Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital. They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment.
Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital. They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment.
A long-time Colorado Department of Transportation employee lost his life Sunday after being struck by a passing car. Nolan Olson was working to fill potholes on US Hwy 160 in Pagosa Springs during maintenance control, when he was hit by a passing car on Feb 2, according to CDOT.
A long-time Colorado Department of Transportation employee lost his life Sunday after being struck by a passing car. Nolan Olson was working to fill potholes on US Hwy 160 in Pagosa Springs during maintenance control, when he was hit by a passing car on Feb 2, according to CDOT.
Colorado Springs police are searching for a car that was stolen from a home off of 8th street and Arcturus in southwest Colorado Springs. Police are telling anyone who sees the vehicle to contact police and not approach the car.
Colorado Springs police are searching for a car that was stolen from a home off of 8th street and Arcturus in southwest Colorado Springs. Police are telling anyone who sees the vehicle to contact police and not approach the car.
A bill headed to state legislative committee could make it illegal for a homeowners association to prevent homeowners from owning certain types of dogs.
A bill headed to state legislative committee could make it illegal for a homeowners association to prevent homeowners from owning certain types of dogs.