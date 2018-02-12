Marijuana's 4/20 holiday tied to rise in fatal car crashes

CHICAGO (AP) - Marijuana users' self-proclaimed holiday is linked with a slight increase in fatal U.S. car crashes.
That's according to an analysis of 25 years of U.S. government traffic death data on days around April 20.
The study lacks evidence on whether pot was involved in any of the 4/20 crashes, but marijuana can impair driving ability. Researchers found a 12 percent higher risk for fatal crashes on April 20, or an extra 142 driver deaths on that day.
Similar risks have been linked with alcohol and driving on Super Bowl Sunday and New Year's Eve.
The study was published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital. They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment.
Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital. They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment.
A long-time Colorado Department of Transportation employee lost his life Sunday after being struck by a passing car. Nolan Olson was working to fill potholes on US Hwy 160 in Pagosa Springs during maintenance control, when he was hit by a passing car on Feb 2, according to CDOT.
A long-time Colorado Department of Transportation employee lost his life Sunday after being struck by a passing car. Nolan Olson was working to fill potholes on US Hwy 160 in Pagosa Springs during maintenance control, when he was hit by a passing car on Feb 2, according to CDOT.
Colorado Springs police are searching for a car that was stolen from a home off of 8th street and Arcturus in southwest Colorado Springs. Police are telling anyone who sees the vehicle to contact police and not approach the car.
Colorado Springs police are searching for a car that was stolen from a home off of 8th street and Arcturus in southwest Colorado Springs. Police are telling anyone who sees the vehicle to contact police and not approach the car.
A bill headed to state legislative committee could make it illegal for a homeowners association to prevent homeowners from owning certain types of dogs.
A bill headed to state legislative committee could make it illegal for a homeowners association to prevent homeowners from owning certain types of dogs.