Meals on Wheels delivers Valentine's Day cards to Pueblo seniors

It was another busy lunch hour for the meals on wheels volunteers, as they gear up to deliver food to over 100 seniors.

"I told people and they said, 'oh that's kind of a hard job. And I said, 'no it's not. This is the most fun,'" said Oliver Davis, who has volunteered for the last eleven years.

Davis--or Ollie for short--has been running the same route for nine years.

But Monday was particularly special.

"Happy valentine's day," he said to Hylon Weidner, as she greeted him at the door.

Along with her lunch, Ollie also had a valentine in hand.

As part of an annual tradition, Meals on Wheels sends out Valentines--donated by the community--to seniors all over Pueblo County.

Weidner said it was the first, and probably the only Valentine she expected to get this year.

Cupid's arrow hit a little early this year, so volunteers would have enough time to deliver around 2,500 valentines.

"I have one for your husband too!" Ollie told Janice Murray, as he delivered her a Valentine.

"Oh, okay! It might be the only one we get," said Murray, with a big smile on her face.

They were heartwarming words to volunteers like Ollie.

"It was really neat. It makes you feel good," he said while driving to his next delivery.

And on one of his final stops of the day-- a special delivery to help commemorate a longstanding tradition.

"My dad has been gone for nine years and that was their special day--Valentine's Day," Lucy Scancarello told News5, after a Valentine was delivered to her mother.

"So this helps her out now. Bless her heart," she added.

Ollie also ending his shift with a very full heart.

"You see this kind of long face, and all of a sudden you get a big smile. And that makes it all worth while because you've lifted them for a little bit that day."

Meals on Wheels is in need of donations and volunteers for its St. Patrick's Day fundraiser.

