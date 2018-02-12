Quantcast

Hometown 'changes' name for 1st US gold medalist at Olympics - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Hometown 'changes' name for 1st US gold medalist at Olympics

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

The hometown of Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard has unofficially upgraded its name in his honor.
  
A sign welcoming visitors to the Colorado mountain town of Silverthorne was changed over the weekend to "Goldthorne" after the 17-year-old snowboarder captured the United States' first gold medal at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.
  
The Summit Daily News reports that someone put up a white banner with red letters spelling out "Gold" that covered up "Silver" in the city name sometime Saturday night or Sunday.
  
Gerard honed his medal-winning routine in his small backyard snowboard park in the town of about 4,100 people, where many travelers stop on their way to nearby ski resorts.
 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder

    Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder

    Monday, February 12 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-02-12 18:41:57 GMT

    Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital. They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment.

    Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital. They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment.

  • Colorado Springs Communications issues stolen car alert

    Colorado Springs Communications issues stolen car alert

    Monday, February 12 2018 10:35 AM EST2018-02-12 15:35:12 GMT
    File photoFile photo

    Colorado Springs police are searching for a car that was stolen from a home off of 8th street and Arcturus in southwest Colorado Springs. Police are telling anyone who sees the vehicle to contact police and not approach the car. 

    Colorado Springs police are searching for a car that was stolen from a home off of 8th street and Arcturus in southwest Colorado Springs. Police are telling anyone who sees the vehicle to contact police and not approach the car. 

  • Hundreds of flights to Chicago canceled

    Hundreds of flights to Chicago canceled

    Monday, February 12 2018 5:03 AM EST2018-02-12 10:03:58 GMT

    If you are planning on a flight to Chicago any time on Monday, you may want to check on whether or not your flight is canceled or delayed. 

    If you are planning on a flight to Chicago any time on Monday, you may want to check on whether or not your flight is canceled or delayed. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?