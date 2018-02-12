Quantcast

Kim competes for halfpipe gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim will vie for an Olympic medal in the women's halfpipe and skiers may finally get to compete in the first Alpine event of the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
  
Russia and Norway are also facing off for a bronze medal in Olympic curling as Day 4 gets underway Tuesday.
  
Kim, a California teenager whose parents are from South Korea, was close to her best in leading the qualifying round Monday. American Kelly Clark, a three-time Olympic medalist, barely qualified and is hoping for a better day.
  
The men's combined is scheduled for Tuesday and could be the first Alpine event of these games. The men's downhill and women's giant slalom both have been postponed because of gusty winds.
 

  Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder

    Monday, February 12 2018 1:41 PM EST

    Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital. They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment.

  Colorado Springs Communications issues stolen car alert

    Monday, February 12 2018 10:35 AM EST
    Colorado Springs police are searching for a car that was stolen from a home off of 8th street and Arcturus in southwest Colorado Springs. Police are telling anyone who sees the vehicle to contact police and not approach the car. 

  Hundreds of flights to Chicago canceled

    Monday, February 12 2018 5:03 AM EST

    If you are planning on a flight to Chicago any time on Monday, you may want to check on whether or not your flight is canceled or delayed. 

