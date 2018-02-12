Bill could limit HOAs from restricting certain dogs

A bill going through the legislature could prevent homeowners associations from restricting neighbors to have dogs of a certain breed or size.

'I think HOA's are highly overrated,' said Bill Kowall, a dog owner in Colorado Springs, 'I think they wield way too much control over their neighborhoods.'

The bill would not prevent HOAs from making rules related to dog noise, the number of dogs, or about expectations when it comes to picking up dog waste.

Some people who work with HOAs say the decision should be up to the communities.

'The challenges with pets are just something that we've all dealt with for many many years,' said Linda Warren, the owner of the Warren Management Group. She's worked with community associations for more than 20 years.

'You can't really make a policy that fits all communities,' said Warren.

Warren also said she's had experiences where neighbors have had dogs that physically harmed children. In those cases, the homeowners ended up finding another home for the dogs.

The dogs, which were dalmatians, were friendly most of the time but there was difficulty when it came to making sure the dog didn't get physical with children at a nearby bus stop.

Warren also admits she doesn't believe breed is exclusive to how aggressive a dog can be.

Still, Warren says while none of the communities she oversees have restrictions when it comes to dog breeds or sizes- each community has to look at what works best for them.

The bill will go to the house local government committee on Wednesday, its prime sponsor is Paul Rosenthal (D-Denver).

If you'd like to see the bill in its entirety, click here.