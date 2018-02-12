Access to PIkes Peak summit, unusually high this winter

So far this winter, the number of visitors making it to the summit of Pikes Peak is way up. "With the warm weather we've had great visitation,” said America’s Mountain, Manager, Jack Glavan, “We've been up approximately 50 to 60% ahead of January, February as compared to last year." It is evidence of how little snow has fallen this winter season.

America's Mountain is scheduled to open 363 days a year. It only closes for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Each day the promise is the “possibility” of going to the top. Rangers watch conditions every day and make a decision on how far up visitors can drive. “We kind of say it’s some art, some science in there. We look at predictions, the forecast, see what’s going to happen with the snow and also what’s going to happen with the wind,” said Glavan.

Wind has been the reason more than snow this winter. A year to year comparison of summit access days is telling. December a year ago, there were 10 days of access to the top. In January even less, with only 6 days December this year, the number is 23 .and 20 for January.

The extra days to the top are fine, but mountain managers also say they really want more snow. It is the counter for wildfire danger in the summer.