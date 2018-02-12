Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 to wear blue Tuesday

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 is encouraging staff and students to wear blue to honor local law enforcement.

The School District posted to their website 'FFC8 Wears Blue' on Tuesday in support of all local law enforcement agencies.

Members of the community and law enforcement agencies across the country gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of fallen El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick. Flick's death follows the third death of a Colorado deputy in 37 days.

Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm was shot and killed in the line of duty on January 24. This was just three weeks after Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed in an ambush.