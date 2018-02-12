KOAA 5 Olympic Coverage: Monday, February 12

KOAA 5 is your home for coverage of the Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Here is a list of the events for Monday, February 12:

1:00 p.m.

Ski Jumping - Women's Ski Jumping has returned to the Olympics after it's Sochi debut, where American Sarah Hendrickson is looking to rattle a duel between Japanese veteran Sara Takanashi and 2014 gold medalist Carina Vogt of Germany

Luge - Women's luge starts with 2014 Team USA bronze medalist Erin Hamlin looking to disrupt the sports German dominance.

Biathlon - Americans Emily Dreissigacker and Lowell Bailey well take on the women's and men's pursuits, respectively.

6:00 p.m.

Snowboarding - Snowboarding phenom Chloe Kim, a 17-year old Californian born to South Korean immigrants, leads a women's halfpipe field that includes 34-year old fellow citizen Kelly Clark, the 2002 Olympic champ.

Alpine - Austria's Marcel Hirscher is the six time consecutive Alpine overall winner in World Cup titles.

Speed Skating - Team USA's Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe have some serious potential in the women's 1500m.

10:05 p.m.

Snowboarding - The men's halfpipe snowboarding qualification continues, with Shaun Whtie in pursuit of a third Olympic title.

Alpine Skiing - The "ultimate test" of Alpine skillfulness ends with the slalom phase of the men's super combined, featuring Austrian winner Marcel Hirscher and 2006 Team USA Olympic gold medalist Ted Ligety.

3:00 a.m.