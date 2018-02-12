Colorado Springs Police release booking photo of homicide suspect

Colorado Springs Police released the booking photo of a man who was arrested in connection with the city's first homicide of the year.
Officers arrested 36-year-old Arquinn Stafford on January 30 in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Benjamin Lee Sharkey on January 7 off of West Motor Way in Colorado Springs.
Police said Stafford is facing first-degree murder charges.
Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital. They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment.
Colorado Springs police are searching for a car that was stolen from a home off of 8th street and Arcturus in southwest Colorado Springs. Police are telling anyone who sees the vehicle to contact police and not approach the car.
If you are planning on a flight to Chicago any time on Monday, you may want to check on whether or not your flight is canceled or delayed.
An Alameda, California sheriff's deputy spent some time using his de-escalation techniques to talk a possible carjacking suspect down..literally.
