Monday Evening Weather: Mountain Snow Continues

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow continues for the mountains to our west overnight and into Tuesday morning. It'll be another cold night with lows in the teens and 20's. Snow dissipates during the day Tuesday with brighter skies for the lower elevations. Temperatures will warm into the 50's for most areas.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 20; High: 53. Clearing skies tonight, brighter and warmer Tuesday.

PUEBLO: Low: 20; High: 58. Clearing overnight with dry and warmer conditions tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low: 23; High: 57. Clearing tonight. Brighter and milder Tuesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 16; High: 46. Clearing skies and cold overnight. More sunshine and warmer tomorrow.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10's; High: Upper 40's. Clouds dissipate tonight. Additional sun and warmer temperatures Tuesday.

PLAINS: Low: 20's; High: 50's. Clearing tonight. Brighter and warmer tomorrow.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20's; High: 50's. Clouds dissipate tonight. Brighter and milder Tuesday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Very warm and breezy for Valentine's Day. Highs will be in the 50's and 60's. The next chance for shower activity will arrive later Thursday into Thursday night. Cold on Friday with highs only in the 40's. Dry, bright, and mild for the weekend with highs back in the 50's.