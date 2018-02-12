Coworkers buy car for man who walks to work every day

A 21-year-old Arkansas man was walking 11 miles a day to work so he could provide for his young daughter, until his co-workers surprised him with his first car.
Trenton Lewis, a Little Rock UPS employee, said nearly every day he would get up in the middle of the night and walk about five and a half miles to work, since he had to be there at 4 a.m.
Sometimes he would get rides, but most of the time he would walk. That was until his co-workers gave him four wheels.
"I made it to work. I was never late," Trenton said. "Doing this for my daughter, that's all."
Trenton didn't tell many people how he got to the office, but Kenneth Bryant found out.
Kenneth started asking around to see if coworkers would pitch in and buy Trenton a car and to his amazement, they wanted to help.
Eventually enough money was raised and in a Facebook Live video, they surprised Trenton with keys to a car.
"I knew things were going to get better if I kept coming to work so, that's just what I did," Trenton said.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2CfxLV8
Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital. They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment.
Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital. They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment.
Colorado Springs police are searching for a car that was stolen from a home off of 8th street and Arcturus in southwest Colorado Springs. Police are telling anyone who sees the vehicle to contact police and not approach the car.
Colorado Springs police are searching for a car that was stolen from a home off of 8th street and Arcturus in southwest Colorado Springs. Police are telling anyone who sees the vehicle to contact police and not approach the car.
If you are planning on a flight to Chicago any time on Monday, you may want to check on whether or not your flight is canceled or delayed.
If you are planning on a flight to Chicago any time on Monday, you may want to check on whether or not your flight is canceled or delayed.
An Alameda, California sheriff's deputy spent some time using his de-escalation techniques to talk a possible carjacking suspect down..literally.
An Alameda, California sheriff's deputy spent some time using his de-escalation techniques to talk a possible carjacking suspect down..literally.