Coworkers buy car for man who walks to work every day

A 21-year-old Arkansas man was walking 11 miles a day to work so he could provide for his young daughter, until his co-workers surprised him with his first car.



Trenton Lewis, a Little Rock UPS employee, said nearly every day he would get up in the middle of the night and walk about five and a half miles to work, since he had to be there at 4 a.m.



Sometimes he would get rides, but most of the time he would walk. That was until his co-workers gave him four wheels.



"I made it to work. I was never late," Trenton said. "Doing this for my daughter, that's all."



Trenton didn't tell many people how he got to the office, but Kenneth Bryant found out.



Kenneth started asking around to see if coworkers would pitch in and buy Trenton a car and to his amazement, they wanted to help.



Eventually enough money was raised and in a Facebook Live video, they surprised Trenton with keys to a car.



"I knew things were going to get better if I kept coming to work so, that's just what I did," Trenton said.



