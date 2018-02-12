14-year CDOT employee dies from injuries after being struck by a car

A long-time Colorado Department of Transportation employee lost his life Sunday after being struck by a passing car.

Nolan Olson was working to fill potholes on US Hwy 160 in Pagosa Springs during maintenance control, when he was hit by a passing car on Feb 2, according to CDOT. Olson was transported to St. Anthony's hospital in Lakewood where he received treatment for nine days and died from his injuries Sunday.

Olson was a resident of Pagosa Springs, and was an equipment operator for CDOT for 14 years.



Olson's co-workers and supervisors are deeply saddened by his passing as CDOT says his "death is a tremendous loss to the organization."

“Nolan possessed a wealth of knowledge about CDOT, was a true role model to his co-workers and was diligent in his work,” said Billy McDermott, the CDOT maintenance supervisor who manages the Pagosa Springs patrol. “Nolan faced every day with a great and positive attitude. Every member of his patrol looked up to him. Nolan gave guidance for work tasks and was able to share the history of the patrol, CDOT and Pagosa area whenever asked.”

McDermott also said that Olson was very accomplished in his work, and considerate as he was always looking for efficient ways to save money for the department and taxpayers.

“We lost an incredible team member in Nolan. He was the type of person who would not have wanted his loss to have gone without shining a spotlight on the risks that our crews take every day when they go out on the roads to serve the public,” added Michael Lewis, Executive Director of CDOT. “Not only do I want the public to understand the type of man that Nolan was, I also want the public to know and understand the care needed when driving on our highways. A driver's undivided attention to the road will ensure we are able to come home to our families.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support Olson's family. To make a donation visit: https://www.gofundme.com/go-nolan.