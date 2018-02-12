Bruno Mars reschedules Denver concert for September

It's official, Bruno Mars has rescheduled his concert and will return to Denver for two different shows.
The recent Grammy Award winner had to cancel his concert back in October due to a severe sinus infection, but promised to make it up to Denver fans.
October 28, 2017
Live Nation Colorado made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday morning, that there would be two shows on September 7 and 8 at the Pepsi Center featuring special guest Cardi B.
Tickets to the previously postponed October concert will be honored at the September 7 show only, according to 9News in Denver.
Tickets to the shows will go on sale on February 16 at altitudetickets.com.
Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital. They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment.
Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital. They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment.
Colorado Springs police are searching for a car that was stolen from a home off of 8th street and Arcturus in southwest Colorado Springs. Police are telling anyone who sees the vehicle to contact police and not approach the car.
Colorado Springs police are searching for a car that was stolen from a home off of 8th street and Arcturus in southwest Colorado Springs. Police are telling anyone who sees the vehicle to contact police and not approach the car.
If you are planning on a flight to Chicago any time on Monday, you may want to check on whether or not your flight is canceled or delayed.
If you are planning on a flight to Chicago any time on Monday, you may want to check on whether or not your flight is canceled or delayed.
Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies rescued a 50-year old man who was wandering lost in the cold Sunday morning. Deputies said the man was wandering after crashing his car into the freezing Lake Pueblo.
Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies rescued a 50-year old man who was wandering lost in the cold Sunday morning. Deputies said the man was wandering after crashing his car into the freezing Lake Pueblo.