Bruno Mars reschedules Denver concert for September

It's official, Bruno Mars has rescheduled his concert and will return to Denver for two different shows.

The recent Grammy Award winner had to cancel his concert back in October due to a severe sinus infection, but promised to make it up to Denver fans.

Live Nation Colorado made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday morning, that there would be two shows on September 7 and 8 at the Pepsi Center featuring special guest Cardi B.

Tickets to the previously postponed October concert will be honored at the September 7 show only, according to 9News in Denver.

Tickets to the shows will go on sale on February 16 at altitudetickets.com.