860 DUI arrests made during CDOT enforcement periods

DUI enforcement was in full force over Super Bowl weekend, with 259 drivers arrested in just a three day period.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and agencies across the state cracked down on DUI drivers during the game day weekend. Local law enforcement agencies took to social media before the weekend started telling drivers to make sober driving plans, but 259 drivers were still arrested.

CDOT's Heat Is On Campaign brought two DUI enforcement periods to Colorado so far in 2018, the first one called the Winter Blitz period from Jan 19 to Jan 29. 108 law enforcement agencies participated in the enforcement period, making 601 arrests between the 10 days.

Colorado Springs Police had a total of 62 arrests, Denver Police with 41 arrests, Aurora Police with 32 arrests, and CSP Troopers made 131 arrests.

The Super Bowl enforcement period was from Feb 2 to Feb 5, where 259 arrests were made of drivers under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or other drugs. This is however a decrease from the 278 arrests made last year.

Denver Police lead the pack with 27 arrests, CSPD with 22 arrests, Aurora Police with 28 arrests, and CSP Troopers with 50 arrests.

“In 2017, we saw 232 alcohol- and drug-related fatalities on Colorado roads, a 16 percent increase from 2016,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT. “When an impaired driver decides to get behind the wheel, they risk the safety of everyone on the road. Having a simple plan in place for a sober ride home can be the difference between life and death.”

CDOT wants to remind drivers that the legal blood alcohol limit in Colorado is 0.05 percent for driving while impaired and 0.08 percent for driving under the influence. First time offenders can be punished by up to one year in jail, suspension of license and fines costing up to $13,500 including legal fees and insurance costs.

For more information on the CDOT Heat Is On Campaign, click on the link: https://www.codot.gov/safety/alcohol-and-impaired-driving.