El Paso County Sheriff's Office to present 9-year old with hero award

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be presenting a 9-year old with the 911 Hero Award Monday.

Angelia Rose will receive the award at Jordahl Elementary School in Fountain Monday.

She is receiving the award during for her bravery during a stressful situation. According to a release, her mother Angela was very sick with a fever and in lots of pain when she began to experience difficulty breathing.

Angelia realized her mom needed help and decided to call 911, where she spoke with Emergency Services Dispatcher Dani Rodgers. Rodgers said Angelia was very calm, and gave her address in answering questions dispatch needed to know.

She consoled her mother and told her that help was on the way. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says it is so proud of Angelia for her "quick thinking and calm demeanor" during such a stressful time.