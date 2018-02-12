Our Weekend Snow Helped, But How Much More Do We Still Need?

Colorado Springs and Pueblo STILL haven't melted off the fresh snow we received Saturday, and to be honest, it's kind of nice to have the view stick around for awhile. Most spots around the lower elevations received between 3 to 5 inches of snow with a few higher spots collecting around the Penrose area and up into the Wet mountains near spots like Beulah. While yes it's been nice to finally have some snow around here, we wanted to see how far back behind we are compared to normal years.

(Stats of the snowfall this year for Colorado Springs and Pueblo)



So far this season, which we're counting from this fall when we first saw a few tenths of snow till now in February, we're quite a bit behind on our snowfall. Colorado Springs has seen 6.9 inches of snow this season and Pueblo just a bit more at 7.7 inches. Normal snowfall totals through February at 16.2 inches in Colorado Springs and 15.8 inches for Pueblo. This means that the Springs is behind the normal amount of snow by 9.3 inches and Pueblo 8.1 inches. The biggest snow to date this season was the snow Saturday, February 10th, which again was helpful, but not nearly enough.

(Yellow = Abnormally Dry, Tan = Moderate Drought, Orange = Severe Drought, Red = Extreme Drought)



Nearly 100 percent of our state is in a drought, which means all of Colorado is looking at an increased fire danger through the remainder of the winter. Getting back to the normal amount of snow through every area will help pull us out of the moderate and severe droughts, but plain and simple for Colorado to be completely free of drought, we're probably going to need everyone in the tan and orange contours to get at least a foot through the rest of February and the normal amount of snow we all see in March.