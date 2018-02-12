At risk adult in Fremont County found after search

Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies rescued a 50-year old man who was wandering lost in the cold Sunday morning. Deputies said the man was wandering after crashing his car into the freezing Lake Pueblo.
Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies rescued a 50-year old man who was wandering lost in the cold Sunday morning. Deputies said the man was wandering after crashing his car into the freezing Lake Pueblo.
If you are planning on a flight to Chicago any time on Monday, you may want to check on whether or not your flight is canceled or delayed.
If you are planning on a flight to Chicago any time on Monday, you may want to check on whether or not your flight is canceled or delayed.
The six passengers on a sightseeing helicopter that crashed during a tour of the Grand Canyon have been identified as British nationals. The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office said on Sunday all six were British visitors.
The six passengers on a sightseeing helicopter that crashed during a tour of the Grand Canyon have been identified as British nationals. The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office said on Sunday all six were British visitors.
Fremont County Deputies are looking for an at-risk adult who went missing from the 1800 block of Elm in Canon City. 20-year old Chad Erickson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light colored shirt, and left the area on foot. Erickson is described as a white male, with brown hair and green eyes.
Fremont County Deputies are looking for an at-risk adult who went missing from the 1800 block of Elm in Canon City. 20-year old Chad Erickson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light colored shirt, and left the area on foot. Erickson is described as a white male, with brown hair and green eyes.