Monday Morning Forecast: Cold And Cloudy With Bigger Mountain Snow

Today's Forecast:
Winter Weather Advisories (purple) and Winter Storm Warnings (pink) are in place through the high country with heavy snow expected this morning through the early half of Tuesday. Wolf Creek Pass in particular could be one of the bigger areas impacted with up to 24 inches of accumulation not out of the question. A few snow showers will pull over towards the Sangre De Cristo mountain range meaning towns like Westcliffe could see an inch or so through tonight. Most of southern Colorado will be dry and cold under cloudy skies with not much more snow melt than we saw yesterday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 36; Low - 22. Cold, cloudy and dry. Tonight partly cloudy skies and very chilly again.

PUEBLO: High - 40; Low - 21. Cold, cloudy and dry. Tonight partly cloudy skies and very chilly again.

CANON CITY: High - 41; Low - 26. Cold, cloudy and dry. Tonight partly cloudy skies and very chilly again.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 35; Low - 21. Cold, cloudy with a few flurries possible. Looking very chilly again tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - Low 30s; Low - Low 20s. Cold, cloudy and dry. Chilly and calm tonight.

PLAINS: High - Mid 40s; Low - Low/Mid 20s. Cloudy and chilly with a light breeze. Cold again tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - Mid/Upper 40s; Low - Mid 20s. Dry and a bit warmer than most areas. Cold with some clouds tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Looking warmer and dry leading into Valentine's Day Wednesday with highs probably back into the upper 50s and low 60s in our area. Our next winter system is looking to move in Thursday afternoon and evening with Friday likely dry, but very chilly. Too early to tell how much snow we could see Thursday night, we can say it doesn't look like quite as good of a set up as what we had over the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, highs should be back into the 50s by next weekend with more sunshine.

