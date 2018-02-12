Quantcast

California sheriff's deputy deals with dicey suspect

Written By Nia Bender
An Alameda, California sheriff's deputy spent some time using his de-escalation techniques to talk a possible carjacking suspect down..literally.

This little critter popped up on the windshield of a deputy's car last week. Authorities say they aren't sure if he was attempting to steal the vehicle, or if he was trying to turn himself in after a recent string of Lucky Charm's thefts in an area neighborhood. 

The suspect was last seen running away from the vehicle and the deputy decided it was best not to get involved in a chase. It's believed the suspect is now in hiding. 

  • Deputies rescue man lost in cold after crashing car into Lake Pueblo

    Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies rescued a 50-year old man who was wandering lost in the cold Sunday morning. Deputies said the man was wandering after crashing his car into the freezing Lake Pueblo. 

  • Hundreds of flights to Chicago canceled

    If you are planning on a flight to Chicago any time on Monday, you may want to check on whether or not your flight is canceled or delayed. 

  • Three people dead, four injured in helicopter crash into Grand Canyon

    The six passengers on a sightseeing helicopter that crashed during a tour of the Grand Canyon have been identified as British nationals. The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office said on Sunday all six were British visitors. 

